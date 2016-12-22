Quality angler Pollard in unstoppable form

Mark Pollard is unstoppable at present, be it on stillwaters or fenland drains.

He can draw well but he also knows how to bag up when he is on a good peg, the mark of a top quality angler.

In Saturday’s Rookery Waters Open on the Magpie he drew peg two. He started and finished on bread dobbing tactics to weigh in 116lb 13oz. Then came Tony McGregor with 114lb 1oz and Richard Bond 49lb 1oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

A switch to the Horseshoe Lake for the latest Over 55s match at Float Fish Farm not only proved popular with the regulars, but also fished well considering conditions.

Top rod was Dave Schwinger on peg seven. He fished a small feeder over to the island to finish with 41lb 8oz. Runner-up with 38lb 4oz was Stan Dow followed by Bill Smith on a level 36lb.

HADDON LODGE

Tony Moulds won the Haddon Lodge Fur and Feather on Sunday with 15lb 13oz of carp taken on a feeder with pellet. Mick Goodman was second with 12lb 3oz, then came Martin Harwood on 12lb 4oz.