Practice anything but perfect on the Old Nene

The big practice match for this Sunday’s round three of the East Midland Winter League took place on the Old Nene at Benwick.

At first glance the result looks as if we are going to see another cracker but when you look a little closer some of the sections out of the village saw anglers struggling for a few fish to weigh in.

I suspect some team captains will be lobbying for some sections to be moved as a team disaster could well be on the cards.

In this match it was John Weedon topping a very strong field with a level 15lb taken from the hot early pegs in Benwick.

He caught on the pole with pinkie over groundbait and also a few on hempseed.

Ant Williams came in second with 12lb 15oz followed by Danny Grimsey on 12lb 9oz and former world champion Bob Nudd with 11lb 11oz.

RAMSEY AS

Once again the Ramsey St Mary’s section of the Old Nene produced some stunning weights despite the weather for Ramsey & District Angling Society anglers.

John Price drew peg eight on the wires and caught a net of small fish topped off with a decent tench to finish on 13lb 15oz.

On peg five Andrew Wilding caught on the waggler and whip for 12lb 5oz, followed by John Payne with 11lb 7oz.

On Sunday the action switched to the Narrows on the Forty Foot drain.

Out in front in this one was Paul Kilby. He was on peg six and caught perch on a chopped worm and caster approach along with a bonus tench for 17lb 2oz.

Harry Young came second with a net of small fish taken on the whip for 7lb 11oz, then came Keith Rayment 5lb 8oz.

WHITTLESEY AA

Out in front in the latest Whittlesey AA club match fished on Cock Bank was Mark Barron with an excellent small fish catch on pinkie over squatt and groundbait weighing in 5lb 1oz.

Second on the end peg nearest the bridge was Arthur Smallman with a tench and a few small fish over chopped worm for 4lb 13oz.

Third with 3lb 9oz was Andy Lawrence, again with a small fish catch on pinkie over groundbait.

MARCH OPEN

The Old Nene at March continues to be the venue to head for if you want plenty of bites as was shown in the March Open match on Sunday.

Leading the way in this one was Danny Mason, who caught from the swimming pool area on the pole with pinkie over groundbait to weigh in 30lb 9oz.

It was much the same for runner-up Steve Clark, who came close with 28lb 4oz, then came Steve Slater on 25lb 14oz and England Ladies star angler Abbie Kendal with 25lb 6oz.

JVAC

The JVAC match on a difficult Beastie at Decoy also included the final of their 2017 Knockout event.

Ernie Lowbridge’s second place on the day with 63lb 7oz saw him win the Knockout while Dan Abbott won the match with 66lb 5oz on peg 26.

He caught on a Method feeder to start with before switching to the margins with red maggot.

Third was Perry Briggs on 58lb 9oz.