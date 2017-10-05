Plenty of ton-up boys on the Magpie Pool

The Rookery Waters Winter Qualifying matches are well under way now and the latest event fished on the Magpie Pool saw six weights over 100lb.

There was one angler that really stood out though and that was Jason Fulcher, who broke the 200lb barrier.

He caught steadily on peg 22 on the feeder tight over before switching between maggots and pellets on a close-in line then down the margins for 203lb 12oz.

Josh Pace fished very similar tactics to the winner finishing on 159lb 4oz, then came Mark Cross with 146lb 2oz.

RESULTS

Mellor Two Day Series, Decoy Lakes: Saturday: Oak - 1 Danny Carlton 120lb; 2 Steve Parry 109lb; 3 Steve Pell 106lb. Yew - 1 John Raby 165lb 8oz; 2 Nigel Baxter 138lb; 3 Rob Hemming, 100lb.

Sunday: Elm and Cedar - 1 Steve Owen 188lb 12oz; 2 Bob Brighton 172lb 9oz; 3 Nigel Baxter 167lb 7oz.

Peterborough & DAA, the Bower, Whittlesey: 1 Alan Jopling 7lb 10oz; 2 Pete Molesworth 5lb; 3 Clive Taylor 4lb 8oz.

Float Fish Farm Fishery Over 50s, Two Islands: 1 Phil Jones 108lb 11oz; 2 Dave Keech 85lb 9oz.

Float Fish Farm Fishery, Saturday Open, Two Islands: 1 Barry Young 65lb 8oz; 2 Mick Linnell 55lb 7oz; 3 Martyn Freeman 49lb 5oz.

Haddon Lodge: 1 Tony Moulds 51lb 11oz; 2 Martin Quelch 40lb 13oz; 3 Jason Moore 25lb 14oz.