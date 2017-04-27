Payne takes a ton to win on Lou’s Pool

There was a full house on Lou’s Pool at Decoy for the lads from Ramsey AS.

Kieran Payne finished out in front from peg 10 catching carp on the feeder for 102lb.

Andrew Rayment was second with 98lb 4oz, fishing a pellet waggler from peg 13 before switching to the margins with meat. Pete Holland came third from corner peg 15, netting 97lb 8oz.

This Sunday’s Ramsey match is on the Beastie Lake and there are pegs available.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods had their second outing of the year fishing the Elm Pool at Decoy and it was no surprise to see Kev Lee top the leaderboard once he had pulled out fancied peg 17.

It was not easy though. In fact with virtually no fish to show in the first hour he looked to be out of the running, but they turned up in the end and he went on to put 175lb 4oz to the scales taken on meat and paste.

On the opposite bank was runner-up Les Bedford, who alternated between the feeder and pole with maggot and pellet to finish second with 122lb 4oz, followed by John Garner with 108lb 12oz.