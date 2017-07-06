Parker was a fitting winner at Buttonhole

The local angling world were shocked to hear that Webbs AC match organiser George Scally passed away recently. He was never short of a story to tell and rarely did you hear anyone have cross words with him throughout his many years in the fishing game.

He would I am sure have wanted to see his match group out on the bank as usual last weekend so that’s just what they did, fishing his arranged fixture at Buttonhole Fishery.

Martin Parker was a close friend of George so it was perhaps fitting that he should top the first match without him in charge, netting a fine 189lb 9oz of carp close in on the pole line.

Marcus Webb came second with 122lb 5oz, then came Dave Marzell on 55lb 3oz.

RESULTS

Over 55s, Cedar Pool, Decoy: 1 Dave Parsons 199lb; 2 Keith Rayment 165lb 4oz; 3 Dennis Simbridge 130lb 15oz.

Decoy Open, Beastie Lake: 1 Simon Godfrey 137lb 6oz; 3 Nigel Baxter 122lb 4oz; 3 Stuart Bracey 116lb 11oz.

Decoy Open, Elm Pool: 1 Richard Bond 225lb 12oz; 2 Ian Kent 190lb 1oz; 3 Dan Pettigrew 125lb 3oz.

Float Fish Farm Fishery, Wagtail Pool: 1 Lee Marlow 198lb 7oz; 2 Nigel Baxter 189lb 14oz.