Old Nene looks to be the best place to be on Sunday

There was a big practice match for round two of the East Midland Winter League on Sunday spread over the Twenty Foot Drain and the Old Nene at March.

One or two sections on the Twenty Foot were difficult but looking at the result the Old Nene is the place to draw this coming weekend as the rudd, roach and even tench showed along the popular bypass section.

Amer Jawad won the Peterborough & DAA match.

In fact anglers weighing in 20lb didn’t even make the frame.

Danny Grimsey topped a strong line-up with 38lb 6oz, followed closely by local rod Alan Palmer on 33lb 9oz and Tim Bates with 30lb 2oz.

It was great to see so many fish showing. Let’s hope it’s just as good this weekend.

RAMSEY

Ramsey & District Angling Society held two matches last week.

In the regular Wednesday match fished on Ramsey St Mary’s there was a tie for the top spot as Keiron Payne and Malc Hobbs both put 5lb 5oz of small fish to the scales,

Malc Sansom was third with 4lb 11oz, followed by Harry Young with 3lb 15oz.

They weren’t the best weights we’ve seen from that section this year but on The Narrows it was a real struggle for those fishing the Tony Bass Memorial waggler-only match.

And that was very disappointing after double-figure nets had been recorded there last week.

Harry Young on peg one took just 1lb 11oz to lift the trophy. Second was Paul Kilby with 1lb 8oz followed by Keith Rayment on 1lb 2oz.

PETERBOROUGH & DAA

Back on the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s and Peterborough & DAA ran a match there which saw some very good nets of fish recorded topped by Amer Jawad.

He drew hot peg one and made no mistake putting 22lb of rudd, roach and perch to the scales taken on the pole with pinkie over groundbait.

Paul Dotchin had a similar catch to the winner but fell just short with 15lb, then came Richard Linnell. He opted for a worm and caster approach, netting perch and bonus tench for 12lb 14oz.

JVAC

The Willows at Decoy Lakes often produces some patchy form but on Sunday in the JVAC match most anglers had a good day’s sport.

Leading the way and making it two wins on the trot was Guy Dew. He drew fancied peg 25 and put 113lb 6oz to the scales. He caught a few on the feeder but a long pole line with hard pellet produced the best run of fish.

On the next peg was Rob Edmondson, who caught close in for 89lb 9oz, then came Mick King with 81lb 10oz from peg 15.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Lake Ross was the venue for the final round of the SHCS club event for the Deeping St James anglers.

The winner was Colin Fisher with 109lb 11oz from peg 17. He started on a short pole line fishing paste over micro pellet and then after an early run of fish he moved to the margins fishing meat over micro pellet and corn.

A close second was Tony Johnson with 106lb 3oz from peg 13 and third was Ray Torrington on peg 23 with 70lb 14oz.

The winner of the SHCS was Phil Price.