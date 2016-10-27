Mohan rises to the top of the Drain

The Tuesday club found Raveley Drain much more to their liking after the dismal day on Ferry Meadows recently.

The winner with over 400 fish for a weight of 15lb was Mike Mohan on peg three.

Chris Hardman caught on the pole with hemp for a weight of 11lb and then it was Alan Jopling with 8lb 4oz and Mike Smith on 8lb 3oz.

WHITTLESEY AA

The Whittlesey AA club match held at Beggars Bridge on the Twenty Foot Drain showed us all once again that there is still a lot of fish to be had in the fenland drains.

Leading the way with a very impressive 11lb 4oz was Andy Wilding, who took small fish on the pole with pinkie and maggot over groundbait.

Runner-up was Andy Bull, who put 10 lb 1oz to the scales - mostly small rudd caught on the waggler shallow, with maggot and caster.

Frank Bevilacqua took 9 lb 9oz on the waggler with pinkie for third place.

FENLAND RODS

In the penultimate fixture of the year for Fenland Rods anglers the match fished on the Elm Pool at Decoy Lakes saw Tony Nisbett take the honours from peg 18.

Considering the cold north wind blowing across the complex, he did well to put 92lb 7oz to the scales to take a comfortable victory fishing pellet and sweetcorn on a short pole line.

Runner-up with 79lb 15oz was Mac Campbell, who fished short on pellet, then came Bill Foster with 63lb 15oz and John Smith with 51lb 13oz.

RESULTS

Decoy Lakes, Yew Lake: 1 Shaun Coaton 155lb 9oz; 2 Simon Godfrey 134lb 3oz; 3 Neil Swallow 118lb 13oz.

Haddon Lodge: 1 Lucio Melillo Senior 31lb 6oz; 2 Jason Moore 15lb 10oz; 3 Martin Quelch 14lb 5oz.

Float Fish Farm Fishery, Two Islands and Wagtail: Two Islands - 1 Tony McGregor 85lb 10oz; 2 Stan Dow, 64lb 12oz; 3 Martyn Freeman 64lb 7oz. Wagtail - 1 Simon Dow, 80lb 11oz; 2 Rob Chamberlin, 80lb 5oz; 3 Kevin Peacock, 79lb.