Mohan keeps the Tony Copeman Cup

The Tony Copeman Cup, competed for by the Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and District club on the Bower, was retained by Mike Mohan with a tremendous catch of perch for 9lb 4½oz.

Mohan fished worm at three metres and then six metres to more than double the weight of his nearest rival.

Lucio Melillo Senior.

Ivan Marriott was at the next peg but opted for breadpunch, managing to catch 3lb 12oz of roach and skimmers. Third place went to Frank Bevilacqua with 3lb 4½oz.

HADDON LODGE

A big weight was due from Haddon Lodge and it duly arrived on Sunday as Lucio Melillo Senior put a fine 49lb 13oz net of skimmers and carp to the scales. He caught on the pole with soft 6ml expander pellets.

John Gill was second with 12lb 2oz followed by Lee Aniss on 10lb 14oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods lined the banks of the Cedar Pool on the Decoy complex and taking the honours was Mac Campbell, who caught carp steadily all day from peg 22 on maggot close in to weigh 108lb 10oz.

Runner-up was Dave Garner with 86lb 5oz, then came Tony Nisbitt with 78lb 5oz and Kev Lee with 75lb 5oz.