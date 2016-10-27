Mick nicks Summer Series title

The grand finale of the Cock Inn Summer Series took place on the Willows at Decoy Lakes.

Only a couple of weeks ago it looked as if Chris Shortland had done enough to clinch the title after holding onto the top spot since the series began.

However, 70 year-old Mick Sidney had managed to keep in touch and a win on the final day was needed to topple Shortland.

And that’s just what he did in fine style too pulling on his vast experience on a difficult lake to weigh in 59lb 10oz from peg 28.

Fishing at six metres on dead maggots on the pole and feeding hemp and micros he caught well all day.

Shortland could only manage seventh which was not enough to stop Sidney becoming Cock Inn AC summer champion for the fourt time.

Runner-up was Steve Smith with 53lb 1 oz from peg 14 and third was Pete Sanderson with 45lb 3oz from peg 10.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Conservative Club match on Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes was won by John Hudson with 68lb 4o from peg 25. He caught all day on the pole on 8mm pellet.

Runner-up was John Newman with 63lb 13oz from peg 23, then came Mark Parnell with 59lb 9oz off peg 24.