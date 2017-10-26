McGuire swoops on the Magpie for final spot

Have your say

Magpie Lake was the venue for the latest Rookery Waters winter qualifier and despite the winds battering areas of the lake those that had more favourable calmer conditions managed to present a bait and put a few fish in the net.

Matchwinner and booking his spot in the winter final was Jamie McGuire from peg 25. He fished maggots and pellets on various lines to put 79lb 8oz onto the scales.

Will Hadley.

Runner-up was Will Hadley on 78lb 6oz, followed by John Payne with 76lb 12oz.

Hadley went one better in the Wednesday Over 60s match on the same lake topping the field from peg one with 103lb 2oz, catching on soft pellet over pellet loose feed.

Chris Saunders was second with 95lb 10oz, followed by John Belshaw with 75lb 12oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

John Parnell put a very respectable 81lb 5oz net of carp to the scales to top the latest Conservative Club match fished on the Willows at Decoy Lakes on Saturday.

Drawn on peg 29 he caught on a short pole line fishing a soft small pellet on the hook over micro feed.

His brother Mark led the chasing pack with 46lb 11oz, catching barbel down the margins on a maggot feeder.

Third was Paul ‘Tiny’ Manshall, who weighed in 46lb 6oz off peg one caught on corn over pellet on the feeder.

FLOAT FISH FARM

A good turnout for the regular Saturday Float Fish Farm Fishery Open approached the venue with some trepidation and rightly so as the wind whipped across the fens making pole fishing all but impossible.

Thankfully the venue responds to feeder fishing and it was this method that took Roy Wells to the top of the leaderboard.

Wells is a consistent framer at the fishery and caught all day on a banded soft pellet for 94lb 14oz from peg 27.

Barry Young was second on 66lb 12oz from peg 29 followed by Don Garrett on 59lb 13oz and Mark Cree with 39lb 12oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn were over on the small carp lake at Kingsland for their final match of a 19-match summer season.

Steve Smith won the match with 99lb 9oz pole fishing corn over pellets on peg 14 to regain the championship he lost to Mick Sidney last year.

Second was Colin Buckingham with 68lb 8oz and third Chris Shortland with 57lb14oz.