Martin is main man

Martin Harwood continues to dominate proceedings at Haddon Lodge
On Sunday, he won with a modest 26lb 13oz, all taken shallow with pellet.
Runner-up was Tony Moulds (25lb 4oz) and third Jason Moore (17lb).
WHITTLESEY
Dave White added a bonus tench late on to win the Whittlesey match at Cock Bank with 9lb 3oz.
Runner-up with a net of small rudd was Mike Mohan with 6lb 2oz, then came Frank Bevilacqua on 4lb 14oz.
