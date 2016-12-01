Magpie magic for March man McGregor

Winter weather is starting to hit the form of carp waters across the area but Rookery Waters results from the Magpie Pool on Saturday were something of a surprise.

Top rod was March-based angler Tony McGregor, who took the honours from peg one using pellet and bread close to the lilies to catch carp up to 3lb for 57lb 11oz.

Runner-up, and also booking a spot in the grand final, was Dan Abbott from peg 25. He weighed in 47lb 14oz all caught on maggots at 16 metres. Then came Mark Cross with 42lb 4oz.

WEBB’S AC

True to form though Webb’s AC caught it all wrong.

A cold wind on the Magpie Pool the following day saw most of the field struggling for a bite, with no-one able to put a decent run of fish together through the day.

Top rod with just 8lb 1oz was Gordon Harmer, then came Jim Brodie on 7lb 14oz and George Scally with 6lb 15oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Stan Dow is still the man to beat at Float Fish Farm Fishery. It doesn’t seem to matter what pool the matches are on, he always comes up trumps.

In the latest open on the Wagtail Pool, not only did he draw peg 22, the best peg on the lake, but the Golden Peg went with it too. After a relatively easy day on the feeder he finished clear of the field with 46lb 10oz.

In the opposite corner was runner-up Mike Linnell, who also fished a small feeder with pellet, weighing in 39lb 15oz.

Third was Andy Adams, who caught on the pole and maggot for 36lb 4oz.

HADDON LODGE

Clear winner in the latest Haddon Lodge open match was Martin Harwood.

He caught carp on a big banded pellet for 20lb 8oz.

Second place went to Tony Moulds with 12lb 6oz followed by Jim Ayres, who caught a net of silvers on the pole with pinkie for 9lb 2oz.