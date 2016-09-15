Mac’s huge catfish catches the eye

Over the past few weeks I have been shown literally hundreds of pleasure catches, quite a few from anglers getting back onto the River Nene. Some big bream and carp have been taken from Ferry Meadows too.

But it was Mac Johnson’s huge catfish weighing over 60lb that really caught my eye.

The big fish came from the Sands Lake at Float Fish Farm Fishery on a 24-hour session.

I’ve caught carp to 20lb and big fish abroad, but nothing anything like the size of Mac’s big catch which was a personal best by some distance.

FENLAND RODS

An invite to fish with Fenland rods saw me lining the banks at Rookery Waters on the usually very productive Magpie pool.

But heavy rain all day Saturday and a cold night meant we caught it all wrong.

So I was left to pick off a few fish with pellet up in the water while watching Dick Warrener catch all day on cat meat.

He topped the field with 112lb 10oz from peg 11 and also scooped the Golden Peg envelope.

Runner-up from peg five was the consistent Kevin Lee, again all caught on meat for 76lb 3oz, then came Dennis Sambridge with 72lb 13oz and Tyrone Horn on 72lb 3oz.