Kirby copes best with the wind

Strong winds spoiled the latest Peterborough & DAA match at Ferry Meadows along the High Bank on the Gunwade Lake.

Weights suffered in the difficult conditions, but there were signs of the fish getting back on the feed.

Alan Forrest won the Webb's AC match.

Leading the way was Mike Kirby, who fished long range feeder tactics with dead reds on the hook for 19lb 2oz from peg 35.

Runner-up Chris Wheeler drew peg 42 and caught at the end of the match to finish with 17lb 6oz, followed by Fabian Arpad on a level 16lb.

WEBB’S AC

Webbs AC were back on the Horseshoe Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery and Alan Forrest topped the leaderboard with 93lb 7oz from peg 12 taken on a small feeder. Runner-up Mick Wright put 58lb 6oz to the scales, then came Colin Clark on 53lb 6oz.

Bob Mills won the Cock Inn match.

COCK INN

Bob Mills won the Cock Inn match on the Small Carp Lake at Kingsland Fishery off peg 15 with 145lb 6oz. Second was Mick Sidney from peg 12 with 143lb and third was Stan Hotchkiss with 110lb from peg six.

OVER 50s

On the same fishery the Wednesday Over 50s match saw some of the best weights recorded in this popular series so far.

First with 140lb 12oz from peg eight was Danny Carlton, who caught steadily all day on the feeder.

Runner-up close by was Roy Wells with 91lb 4oz.

HADDON LODGE

Winner of the latest Haddon Lodge match was Martin Harwood with 33lb 2oz. He opted for a long pole and large pellet approach over to the far side.

Runner-up with 30lb 10oz was Lucio Melillo Senior followed by Lucio Junior on 24lb 14oz. He fished shallow with soft pellet.

HOTPOINT

Hotpoint AC fished the Damson Lake at Decoy and out in front from end peg 18 was Paul Faulkner with a fine 112lb taken on the pole with pellet and sweetcorn. Runner-up was Kevin Larner with 85lb 1oz followed by Pete Sanderson on 83lb 8oz.