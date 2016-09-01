King rules on the Horsehoe Lake at Decoy

Horseshoe Lake and Four Islands on the Decoy complex were the JVAC match venues at the weekend with both producing some very respectable weights.

On Horseshoe, Mick King won with a big net of F1s and carp taken shallow with pellet for 151lb.

Next came Andy Gausden on peg three with 146lb 12oz.

On Four Islands, Lee Kendal once again proved to be too strong for the field. He topped the list with 105lb 4oz from peg four fishing up in the water. Then came Kevin Wilmot fishing caster for 83lb 7oz.

BILLY COOP MEMORIAL

In the Bank Holiday Monday Billy Coop Memorial Match fished on the Willows it was Andy Gausden out in front from peg one with 161lb 2oz.

On peg five Kevin Woods caught well on cat meat close in for 141lb to claim the runner-up spot. Dan Pettigrew was third with 134lb from peg 11.

HADDON LODGE

Young Lucio Melillo continues to be the one to beat at Haddon Lodge in the regular Sunday matches.

He topped the field last weekend with 36lb 10oz fishing shallow to the far margin on 8mm hard pellet. Tony Moulds (25lb 6oz ) was second and Lucio Melillo senior (17lb10oz) third.