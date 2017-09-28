Josh sets Pace in qualifier

The Rookery Waters winter qualifiers are producing some fine weights.

In the latest match it was Josh Pace out in front. He drew peg five and started on a long pole approach with banded pellet before switching to his margins which gave him a great run of fish using maggot over micro pellet.

It turned out to be a very profitable day for Pace as he went home with a big payout from the golden peg.

Runner-up on peg 38 was local rod Graham Welton, who fished maggot and pellet before coming in late in the match on sweetcorn to finish on 120lb 6oz. Steve Tyler on peg one was third putting a level 118lb to the scales.

Wednesday’s match on the same venue saw some even better results.

John Belshaw was back in top form. He fished pellet and corn on a short pole line for most of the day weighing in 177lb 8oz. Ken Gammon came second with 150lb 2oz followed by Clive Robinson on 127lb 4oz.

FENLAND RODS

The Kingsland small carp lake again produced the goods - this time for Fenland Rods.

Top rod was Tony Nisbett with a fine 171lb 12oz caught on sweetcorn.

Second was the consistent Dave Garner, who caught 145lb 4oz on cat meat, third was Mac Campbell with 85lb 8oz and fourth Dick Warrener on 77lb 12oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Willows at Decoy Lakes on Sunday and Dan Abbott took the honours from peg 16.

He caught on the pole fishing pellet before switching to his margin line to finish with 112lb 6oz.

Second was the consistent Andy Gausden, who was on peg five and caught a few fish up in the water on pellet before changing to a close-in line followed by a good run of fish in the margins to weigh 107lb 7oz.

Third was Ken Clark from peg one with 80lb 10oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Conservative Club anglers were on the Horseshoe Lake at Decoy which tends to respond well to anglers fishing shallow with pellet.

And, as expected, one of them, Alan Porter topped the field from peg eight putting 100lb 1oz to the scales.

Second from peg nine was Bill Ringer, who caught in the margins on worm over pellet for 88lb 4oz, then came Andrew Porter fishing sweetcorn close in from peg 11 and weighing in 71lb 2oz.

WEBBS AC

North View Fishery was the venue for the latest Webbs AC match.

Andy Parry finished out in front fishing a small feeder with meat hookbait to weigh in 145lb 11oz.

His catch included some big carp going close to double figures.

Second place went to Mick Delegate, who fished soft white pellet to finish with 142lb 15oz, and he was followed by Martin Parker, who fished pole and meat for 103lb 10oz.

OVER 55s

A fine late summer’s day saw a good turnout for the regular Over 55s match at Decoy Lakes, which was fished on the Willows.

First place went to Gordon Parker, who drew on unfancied peg 22 but did really well catching carp and barbel alternating between a short and long pole line with sweetcorn to finish with 104lb 4oz.

Second from peg 18 was Gus Gausden, who put 91lb 1oz to the scales catching on pellet close in, followed by Ron Cuthbert with 86lb 8oz.

WEBBS AC

North View Fishery was the venue for the latest Webbs AC match which saw Andy Parry out in front fishing a small feeder with meat hook bait to weigh in 145lb 11oz. His catch included some big carp going close to double figures. Second place went to Mick Delegate he fished soft white pellet to finish with 142lb 15oz followed by Martin Parker he fished pole and meat for 103lb 10oz.

OVER 55s

A fine late summers day saw a good turnout for the regular Over 55’s at Decoy Lakes fishing the Willows, top spot went to Gordon Parker he drew on unfancied peg 22 but did really well catching carp and barbel alternating between a short and long pole line with sweetcorn to finish with 104lb 4oz. Second from peg 18 was Gus Gausden he put 91lb 1oz to the scales catching on pellet close in followed by Ron Cuthbert with 86lb 8oz.