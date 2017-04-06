Jay joy for Whittlesey rod Godfrey

It’s a busy time over at Rookery Waters for both the pleasure angler and matchmen as the warmer weather has seen a huge turnaround in catches.

The big bonus this year at the fishery is the new platforms on the Jay Lake making it much more comfortable to fish from. Not only that but they have been built out into the lake making it so much easier to fish a long pole to the far bank margins, a good job well done in my opinion.

In the latest Saturday open match it was the in-form Simon Godfrey leading the way with a fine 147lb 10oz on the Jay Lake.

The Whittlesey rod caught small carp and brown goldfish from fancied peg 13 taking a lot of fish in the last half of the match.

Runner-up from peg 28 was Boston angler Gavin Butler with 101lb 4oz. Josh Pace was third with 93lb 10oz.

The recently introduced Thursday open match on the Magpie Pool was won by Kevin Wadge with a 172lb 6oz net of carp.

He started the match fishing the long pole with pellet shallow before switching to the margins with sweetcorn.

Second was March angler Andy Adams, fishing similar tactics to the winner with 124lb 4oz, followed by Stephen Daniels on 112lb 12oz.