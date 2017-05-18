It was tough going for most but Biddle was on cloud nine

In the PDAA match on Roman Bank at Ferry Meadows it was tough going for all those taking part.

Matchwinner was Roger Biddle on peg nine with a weight of 23lb 10oz. His catch included a really big tench of 7lb 8oz and some good bream all caught on maggot fishing the feeder short.

Nigel Briggs and Martin Porter tied for second place with 16lb 12oz each.

JVAC

Those fishing cat meat in the margins have been sweeping the board of late in the big JVAC matches at Decoy Lakes.

So it was refreshing to see anglers that used alternative baits taking the top three places at the weekend.

Leading the way with 132lb 10oz was Mike Mitchell, who drew peg 13 on the Cedar Pool and fished the long pole with sweetcorn.

On peg one was runner-up Dave Corcoran, who alternated between maggot and pellet for 119lb 2oz, then came Jim Wilmot with 106lb 6oz.

HADDON LODGE

Weights improved at Haddon Lodge for the latest open match which saw Martin Harwood put a winning 36lb 13oz net of carp and skimmers to the scales, all taken on a small Method feeder.

Second with 24lb 8oz was Tony Moulds and then came Keith Rounding with 21lb 2oz.

RAMSEY AS

Once again it was Rob Wright out in front in a Ramsey AS club match, his latest win coming from Kingsland Small Carp Lake on Sunday with a weight of 118lb 2oz.

Drawn on peg two, he started on the long pole with pellet, then later switched to the margin netting carp to double figures.

Runner-up on peg seven was Sloane Kane with 89lb 4oz day and third was Andy Rayment with 82lb followed by Ricky Young with 80lb 12oz

DECOY OPEN

There were some very big weights taken from the Cedar Pool in the Decoy Lakes Saturday Open match.

First with 170lb 9oz was Danny Carlton who caught on a pellet and paste approach. Not too far behind was Sean Coaton with 162lb 11oz and Dave Petticoat with 141lb 7oz.

DECOY OVER 55s

The Decoy Lakes Over 55s match fished on the Cedar Pool saw Sean Best top a strong field, catching close in on meat for 103lb 15oz.

Second was Chris Saunders with 94lb 15oz, then came Roy Whincup on 68lb 5oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Over 55s, Two Island Pool: 1 Nigel Baxter 104lb 12oz; 2 Mick Linnell 81lb; 3 Rick Tweddle 78lb 2oz.

Saturday Open, Two Island Pool: 1 Shaun Waterfall 88lb 12oz; 2 Stan Dow 86lb 11oz; 3 Mark Cree 62lb 10oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Dave Corcoran and Ian Darrington have booked places in the August £1,000 Grand Final at Rookery Waters.

Corcoran won the Saturday qualifier on Magpie Pool using pellet and cat meat in the margins for 113lb 4oz while Darrington also used cat meat short to land 217lb of carp to win the Thursday qualifier.