It’s tight at the top as Sensas Mark One bounce back

I was involved with winter leagues for many years and had some almighty tussles along the way while fishing for Peterborough DAA.

I suffered at the hands of Oundle AC, who dominated the East Midland League year after year.

We had a really purple patch for three years, but then Keenet Central and more recently Sensas Mark One took over at the top of the league.

But in more recent times no team has really dominated and so it is today with four teams in contention yet again for the top spot and a chance to go through to the grand final.

The latest East Midland Winter League match was fished across the fens using High Lode, Factory Bank, Kings Dyke and Cock Bank with some venues fishing much better than others.

It certainly made for a very interesting team result and one that will please Wisbech-based Sensas Mark One.

They hauled themselves back into contention with a team win on the day and are now well in touch with the league leaders Matrix Image with two rounds to go.

With Browning Hotrods and Stanjay Gold also in the mix it’s anyone#s guess who will claim the bragging rights for another season.

On the individual front there was a big round of applause for match winner Kye Jerrom, a popular angler that has been fishing this league for many years.

He came good from the end peg on Cock Bank Drain, putting 10 tench to the scales taken on the long pole with a chopped worm and caster approach to see him put a fine 32lb 13oz to the scales.

You just can’t keep Mark Pollard out of the angling news right now. He took the runner-up spot from Factory Bank with a net of roach and rudd weighing 21lb 5oz.

Full Result

Individual: 1 Kye Jerrom, Browning Hotrods, 32lb 13oz; 2 Mark Pollard, Stanjay, 21lb 5oz; 3 Colin Oakman, Browning Hotrods, 19lb 9oz; 4 S. Colclough, Matrix Image, 18lb 6oz.

Team: 1 Sensas Mark One White 26pts; 2 Browning Hotrods 28pts; 3 Matrix Image 28pts; 4 Stanjay Gold 32pts; 5 Stanjay Silver 44pts; 6 Mark One Black 58pts.

League standings: 1 Matrix Image 9pts; 2 Browning Hotrods 9pts; 3 Stanjay Gold 11pts; 4 Sensas Mark One White 12pts; 5 Sensas Mark One Black 20pts; 6 Stanjay Silver 23pts.

Next week’s practice for round five is on the Old Nene at March. The draw is at 8am at the Station Hotel. Book in with Bob Fitzjohn on 07970 673439.

WHITTLESEY

The Beggars Bridge section of the Twenty Foot Drain fished much better than some had expected in the Whittlesey AA club match on Saturday.

In first place from the closest peg to the road bridge on the Turves side, was Jeff Tuttlebee. He caught roach, rudd, skimmers and bleak on the whip and waggler for a very good 17lb 5oz.

Second was Dave White on the next peg with 15lb 9oz and third Mel Saggers from the peg against the other side of the road bridge with 11lb 6oz.

RAMSEY

Keiron Payne led the way in the Wednesday Ramsey AS Open on the old Nene at Ramsey St Marys with a fine 25lb 14oz net of roach taken on hemp and tares from peg seven.

Next came John Price (24lb 15oz), Pete Wills (18lb 14oz) and Harry Young (16lb 5oz).

The Sunday club match on the same venue was won by Paul Kilby with 18lb fishing the whip with maggot from peg five followed by Malc Sansome with 12lb 2oz of hemp-caught roach and Keiron Payne with 11lb.