It’s a golden moment for Mason

Despite weather conditions more akin to winter than mid-summer, there were some fine nets at Rookery Waters in the regular Saturday Open match.

March rod Barry Mason took top spot from a £200 golden peg as well. He fished a small Method feeder to finish on 167lb 8oz.

Runner-up with 151lb 6oz was Roger Gowler, then came Josh Pace on 146lb 8oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifying open on the same lake, Gowler won by the narrowest of margins. He put 157lb 8oz to the scales to pip Tony Dawson (156lb 2oz) and David Millburn (134lb 10oz).

OVER 55s

The Over 55s match on Decoy’s Oak Pool was won by Roy Whincup on peg 20 with 165lb 10oz. He now leads the series overall after 17 matches. Runner-up was Sean Best off peg 13 with 154lb 12oz, then came Keith Rayment on 152lb 4oz.

RESULTS

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Sunday: 1 Paul Spriggs 99lb; 2 Colin Burton 13lb; 3 Martin Roper 7lb 13oz. Midweek: 1 John Taylor 7lb; 2= Andy Greenwood and Dave Williams 4lb. Thursday: 1 Andy Greenwood 4lb 15oz; 2 Pete Emery 3lb 7oz; 3 Colin Gibbons 2lb 13oz.

Float Fish Farm, Monday Open, Wagtail Pool: 1 D. Carlton 189lb 13oz; 2 Ricky Young 135lb 6oz.

Decoy Lakes Saturday Open, Horseshoe Lake: 1 J. Wilkinson 167lb; 2 N Baxter, 158lb 3oz; 3 D Jackson, 141lb.