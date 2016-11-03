Horn blows the rest of the field away

The Hotpoint AC match on the Beastie Lake at Decoy was won by Tyrone Horn from peg 22 with 77lb 10oz.

That made it two wins on the trot to round off a very good season for the city rod.

Runner-up was Colin Buckingham on peg 17 with 46lb 8oz, then came Dave Langridge with 25lb 14oz.

JVAC

There was a good turnout for the JVAC match on Sunday with the match having to be spread over two lakes, Four Islands and Horseshoe.

On Four Islands, Andy Gausden won from peg five with 94lb 2oz, most of his fish falling to a pellet waggler approach.

Shaun Best was second from peg 14 with 89lb 14oz, then came Martyn Freeman with 82lb 8oz from peg 11.

Over on Horseshoe the higher numbers produced the leading weights with Dan Abbot taking the honours with 92lb 10oz ahead of Mike Mitchell and Chris Saunders.

Deeping St James AC, Lake Ross, Les Wiles Cup: 1 Antony Johnson 73lb 12oz; 2 Dave Marzell 63lb 6oz; 3 Andy Wilson 54lb 13oz.

Ramsey & District AS, Ramsey St Mary’s: 1 Paul Kilby 14lb 11½oz; 2 Malc Sansome 10lb 13oz; 3 Mick Hobbs 9lb 15oz.