Handy Andy on the mark as Winter League kicks off

The East Midland Winter League promises to be just as competitive as ever judging by the first match on the North Level Drain at the weekend.

A whole host of quality anglers lined the banks and despite a strong wind blowing across the fens some very respectable weights were recorded.

Mick King.

Andy Ellis took the individual honours from the Owl Box E section putting a fine 22lb 7oz to the scales.

Fishing for the Sensas Mark One side, he alternated between the feeder and pole taking a net of skimmers boosted by two proper bream.

Dave Tebbutt, fishing for Image, came second. He caught skimmers on the pole with maggot over groundbait for 18lb 9oz.

On the team front it was Image taking the round one honours with 28 points. Hotrods came second with 31.

Chris Saunders.

Individual result: 1 A. Ellis, Mark 1 Black, 22lb 7oz; 2 D. Tebbutt, Image, 18lb 9oz; 3 C. Oakman, Hotrods, 15lb; 4 A. Ogilvie, Mark 1 White, 14lb 14oz.

Team result: 1 Image 28pts; 2 Hotrods 31pts; 3 Stanjay Gold 34pts; 4 Mark 1 Black 35pts; 5 Mark 1 White 35pts; 6 Stanjay Silver 48 pts.

HOTPOINT

Hotpoint were back at Decoy Lakes on the Oak Pool which saw yours truly back in action after a few weeks away from fishing.

I did feel a little off the pace at the start of the match, but after drawing peg nine, which many would say was the best peg on the lake, I had to make good.

Thankfully the margins came alive in the last couple of hours to secure a match win for me with 83lb 7oz all caught on pellets.

I certainly didn’t have an easy ride though. Josh Knight, fishing the feeder all day, came a close second with 81lb 14oz.

Then it was Brian Faulkner, who caught on the pole with corn and pellet for 74lb 8oz.

JVAC

JVAC fished the next lake along, taking up most of the pegs on the Yew Pool, and Guy Dew topped the field once again.

He netted 135lb from peg 21, all caught on a bomb and pellet approach.

Runner-up was Ian Frith with 98lb 4oz then came Mick King on 79lb 2oz.

DECOY OVER 55s

It was the final round of the Decoy Over 55s summer series on Six Islands Pool.

Fishing was tough as the change in season seems to have put the fish off the feed.

Mick King triumphed with a modest 74lb 9oz from ‘winter’ peg 22 catching on Method to the island, then pole and pellet and finally maggot close in to catch carp, F1s and barbel to top a tight frame.

Runner-up with 70lb 13oz was Gordon Parker followed by Stan Dow on 70lb 10oz.

Series Final Standings: 1 Chris Saunders 18pts; 2 Roy Whincup 20pts; 3 Ray Torrington 28pts.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC were back at Lake Ross on Sunday which saw Andy Matthews out in front with 128lb 1oz.

He fished the pole with pellet up in the water.

Runner-up Martin Parker also started the match fishing shallow then switched to the margins with pellet netting 81lb 6oz.

Mick Delegate came third and he caught on the feeder for 74lb 14oz.