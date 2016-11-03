Grant fires best on the Gunwade

There was a good turnout for the latest Peterborough &DAA club match fished on the Gunwade at Ferry Meadows along the High Bank.

In first place was Geoff Grant with 9lb of bream and skimmers caught from peg 37 fishing long range on a feeder.

Runner-up was Alan Jopling, who had one big bream and skimmers for a weight of 7lb 12oz, and third catching skimmers from peg 38 was Graham Page with 4lb 3oz.

WHITTLESEY

The Whittlesey club match on the Queensway stretch of the Whittlesey Dyke saw Jeff Tuttlebee take first place with a level 7lb.

He caught on the long pole fished right across with pinkie over squatt and groundbait.

Runner-up was Mark Barron with 5lb 7oz fishing the whip followed by Mike Smith on 4lb 15½oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

Last week’s Tuesday Club match was on the Bower at Whittlesey which saw Mel Saggers top the field with a weight of 12lb 4oz catching roach and perch from peg one.

Runner-up from peg nine was Mike Smith, who caught roach and skimmers on bread punch for 11lb 15oz. Jim Inwood was third with 11lb 4oz made up of chub and big perch.