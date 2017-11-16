Gordon is a Webbs wonder

Kingsland Silver Lake was the venue for the Webbs Match Group on Sunday which saw Gordon Harmer out in front from peg 15.

He caught on a feeder alternating between sweetcorn and red maggot on the hook for 76lb 13oz.

Martin Delegate came a close second from peg six with 71lb 12oz caught on maggot. Peter Harrison came third catching on the feeder for 49lb 4oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Float Fish Farm Fishery got their first Winter League underway on Wagtail Pool on Saturday.

Everyone was expecting the hot pegs to take the top spot but matchwinner Don Garrett had other ideas, taking the honours from unfancied peg seven with 44lb 1oz.

Runner-up was Vince Hull on 23lb 15oz from peg 18, then came Paul Saddington with 21lb 5oz from peg 22

ROKKERY WATERS

More and more matchmen are heading over to Rookery Waters on a Saturday to fish the regular open matches.

So once again the fishery had to split the match over two lakes, this time the Magpie and Raven.

There seems to be no stopping Mark Pollard at the fishery. He took top spot on the Magpie Pool from peg 34 with an impressive 98lb 12oz fishing a long line at 16 metres with bread as his chosen hookbait.

Runner-up on this lake was Richard Bond from peg 24. He fished pellet on the long pole line for a decent 69lb 4oz.

Over on the Raven Pool matchwinner Ricky Ashwell found the better stamp of fish on peg eight to win with 74lb 4oz.

He fished down the middle and also on a long pole line to the far bank with 4mm expanders over micro pellets.

Next door on peg nine was James Taylor who kept the pressure on Ashwell all day to finish with a level 70lb for second

As in previous weeks the match had a continental payout so that what ever lake you drew on it makes sure you are not at a disadvantage, but still rewards the winner.