Good Godfrey leads the way in Open

Whittlesey rod Simon Godfrey won the Rookery Waters Open on Saturday with a fine 204lb 12oz from peg 27, catching shallow on meat and pellet.

Runner-up was Chris Saunders with 204lb 2oz from peg one, then came John Cartwright with 188lb 14oz.

In the fishery’s Over 60s match on the Raven Pool the consistent John Belshaw won with 78lb 6oz taking his fish on sweetcorn and pellet.

Runner-up was Roger Abbott with 65lb 8oz followed by Mick Curtis on 47lb 10oz.

PETERBOROUGH & DAA

Richard Linnell has been putting a lot of time into his fishing at Ferry Meadows this year and it paid off handsomely on Sunday in the latest Peterborough & District AA match fished on the Overton Lake.

Drawn on peg 25 he opted for a feeder approach which saw him put a net of bream and skimmers to the scales for a winning 15llb 5oz.

Paul Dotchin was second with 13lb 4oz caught on the waggler, while Dave Norville fished hempseed for 12lb 12oz and third place.

GOLDEN PEG

Saturday saw the keenly anticipated Float Fish Farm Golden Peg match which turned out to be a really close affair.

Leading the way was Bob McBeath. He drew peg eight and caught on the feeder and pole with pellet for 79lb 8oz.

Second was Stan Dow, who caught on the pole close in for 77lb, then came Martyn Freeman with 76lb.

RESULTS

Haddon Lodge: 1 Tony Moulds 29lb 10oz; 2 Lucio Melillo Jn, 25lb 4oz; Martin Harwood, 22lb 6oz.

Tuesday Club, River Nene above Bedford Gravels: 1 Fred Tame 4lb 13oz; 2 Dave Steele 3lb 1oz; 3 Mike Smith 2lb 15oz.

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Wednesday: 1 Rob Wright 12lb 7oz; 2 Pete Emery 9lb 6oz; 3 John Youngs 8lb 8oz.

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Sunday: 1 Dave Williams 12lb; 2 Andrew Kilby 8lb 1oz; 3 David Parlett 5lb.