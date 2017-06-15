Good effort by Goodson on the Magpie Pool

Rookery Waters at Pidley has seen some cracking action recently so it’s easy to see why so many anglers are heading over to the fishery.

In the latest big Saturday open fished on both the Jay and Magpie Pools it was the in-form Rob Goodson taking the honours with a massive 254lb 14oz net of carp taken from peg 20 on Magpie.

He caught well on the pole with pellet, only coming into the margins late in the match.

Runner-up Steve Freeman weighed in 162lb 14oz from peg two on the Jay Lake and back on Magpie Gavin Butler claimed third place with 203lb 11oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 open qualifier on Jay Lake high winds saw anglers struggling to get tight over to the far bank with poles, but having a sheltered peg helped winner Tony Dawson. He fished shallow towards the bridge with banded pellet for 159lb.

Runner-up Graham Welton fished the Method feeder presented tight over for 140lb 12oz, followed by Rob Goodson on 134lb 9oz.

FENLAND RODS

Jay Lake on the Rookery Waters complex was the venue for the latest Fenland Rods match which saw weights badly affected by the strong winds.

Leading the way was Kev Lee on peg 18. He put a modest 63lb 10oz to the scales catching on meat and paste from the margins.

Second on 56lb 2oz was John Garner, then came Mel Lutkin on 49lb 1oz and Les Bedford with 43lb 3oz.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey AS will be back on the Fenland Drains at the weekend, but their final match on comercial waters last Sunday was one of the best in their Spring Series.

Presentation was very difficult, but some huge weights were still recorded - none better than the 176lb put to the scales from Keiron Payne.

He drew peg six and caught on a chopped worm and caster approach.

Keith Rayment took the runner-up spot with 131lb 8oz taken on a pellet feeder with a few better samples close in on paste.

In third place with 122lb was John Price, followed by Vince Hull with 117lb.