Gary has the edge on the Beastie Lake

In the Saturday Decoy Lakes Open fished on the Beastie Lake it was Gary Edgeley leading the way with 99lb 12oz.

With the wind off his back he was able to fish a long pole line using sweetcorn from peg three.

Just a little further along on peg five was Stuart Bracey, who put 98lb to the scales taken on red maggots from the margins for second place.

Third was Nigel Baxter on 95lb 2oz followed by Shaun Coaton (83lb 14oz).

Sunday’s Decoy match on Six Islands was also wind-affected. Shaun Coaton took the honours in this one fishing the margins on peg 22 for 72lb 10oz.

Wayne Shepherd (72lb 6oz) was second then came Adam Major (67lb 4oz) and Nigel Baxter (62lb 4lb).

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods were on the Elm Pool at Decoy on Sunday and with mixed results in top spot from peg 10 was the consistent Tony Nesbett, who did well to fish a long pole line in high winds to record a fine 108lb 8oz.

Next came Callum Judge, who caught on sweetcorn on a feeder for 79lb 4oz, followed by Joe Bedford with 37lb 6oz and Bill Foster on 34lb 8oz.

O VER 55s

Both the Oak and Yew pools fished reasonably well for the Decoy Over 55s match but once more the car park end was not great on both.

Chris Saunders drew end corner peg 15 on Oak and caught good carp all day on cat meat on short pole lines to top this pool with 154lb 1oz.

Sean Best on peg 10 caught 151lb on a Method feeder for second while over on Yew cat meat again did the trick for Mick King on peg 10. He put 140lb 12oz of mainly carp to the scales all taken close in. Next was Ron Cuthbert (136lb 6oz).

PIKE MATCHES

Tydd Gote AC have already started their winter series of five pike matches, but there is still time to join in. They take place once a month so call Robbie Wright on 07879199428 for the next few dates.

RESULT

Haddon Lodge: 1 Martin Harwood 26lb; 2 Cliff Fuller 8lb 5oz; 3 Martin Quelch 6lb 14oz.