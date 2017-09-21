Garner’s superb season continues

Fenland Rods were on the Six Island Pool at Decoy for their latest fixture on Sunday and Dave Garner’s fine season continued.

He drew peg 19, certainly not the best peg on the lake, but on his very first cast of the day he must have known he was going to do well as his tried and trusted rod and line method saw him land a 10 lb carp.

Steve Smith.

While most people really struggled, he went on to win the match with 85lb, all caught on cat meat close in.

His son James pushed him all the way coming second with 82lb, then came Tony Nesbett with 78lb and John Garner on 67lb 8oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn were at North View Fishery on Sunday and the two big club championship rivals - Mick Sidney and Steve Smith - were at the head of affairs once again.

The winner with a convincing performance was Smith with 187lb 15oz of carp from peg six, all caught on dead red maggot over micros and hemp, feeding constantly to keep the fish interested.

Sidney put 86lb 7oz to the scales from peg two for second spot with Larry Robertson third with 66lb 6oz from peg eight all taken on corn.