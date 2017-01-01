FIXTURES: Big matches galore at the start of 2017

There are a lot of big matches coming up over the next few months and that’s in addition to all the local club fixtures so I thought I would give you a list of the main events we can look forward to, along with some contact details.
Sun Jan 8, Drennan Pairs Round 1 Town Welland/Glen Pode Hole
Sun Jan 8, Stanjay Open (WL Final Practice) venue to be confirmed.
Sun Jan 15, HAJAC WL Round 1, Benwick/Factory Bank, 5 Alls, Benwick.
Sun Jan 15 Drennan Pairs Round 2 Town Welland/Glen Pode Hole.
Sun Jan 22, March Open, Old Nene, Station Hotel.
Sun Jan 29, HAJAC WL Round 2, Old Nene, March, Station Hotel
Sun Jan 29, Drennan Pairs Round 3, Town Welland/Glen, Pode Hole
Sun Feb 5, HAJAC WL Round 3, Benwick/Factory Bank/Raveley, 5 Alls, Benwick.
Sun Feb 5, Drennan Pairs Round 4, Town Welland/Glen, Pode Hole.
Sun Feb 12, WL Final Practice Open, venue to be confirmed.
Sun Feb 19, March Open Old Nene, Station Hotel
Sat Feb 25, AT WL Final, Decoy/Drains.
Sun Mar 5, HAJAC WL Round 4, Benwick/Bower/Narrows, 5 Alls, Benwick.
Sun Mar 12, March Open, Old Nene, Station Hotel.
Contacts:
HAJAC: Duncan Ray - 07715 486627
EMWL: Bob Bates - 07713 506470, Benwick AC - £4.50
Sensas Challenge: Rob Hewison - 07711 417624
Holme & Dist AC: £4.50 (Raveley)
March Opens: Bob Fitzjohn - 07970 673439 Ramsey AS - £3.50
King Of Fens: John Bates - 07709 282965 Whittlesey AA - £3.50
Drennan Pairs: Wayne Swinscoe - 07737 056767 Goddy & St Ives AA - £3.00
Nigel Sewell Memorial: Keith West - 07709 214152 March AA - £3.00.