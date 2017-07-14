FISH O MANIA: Handy from Andy, but massive £50k prize goes elsewhere

Stamford rod Andy Adams fished a tidy match in the big-money Fish ‘O’ Mania Final in Staffordshire, but missed out on the prizes.

Andy was drawn on peg four which was in the best area, if not one of the best pegs.

This was my first visit to the event and on the whistle you could almost feel the tension in the air. Unfortunately that all quickly disappeared and for most of the match even the best in the business struggled for bites.

I felt so sorry for them and unfortunately Andy was caught up in it. He set out to fish a match on the worm and caster approach, but with next to no silvers.

Match winner was Jamie Hughes who used his vast experience, knowledge of the venue and cool head in the last hour which saw him pick up a massive £50,000 for the third time, a truly magnificent achievement.

For our Andy it was a bitterly disapointing day. It just didn’t work for him.