Festival first for Freeman

The Decoy Lakes Two-Day Festival saw a very good field line the banks of the Beastie Lake at the weekend and what a great event it was with so many anglers all in with a shout right up until the final whistle on day two.

The first day saw John Whincup leading the way taking a lake win and the all important section win. He caught on a pole line with maggot for 90lb 7oz.

Runner-up was Simon Godfrey on 75lb 10oz, with Tony Evans third with 74lb 15oz.

On the second day Rob Goodson showed just how good he is at feeder fishing topping the field with 78lb 10oz.

Whincup came second again catching on the pole for 77lb 8oz, then came Martyn Freeman with 69lb 10oz.

Freeman was the only angler to take two section wins so the festival win went to him and a very accomplished performance was rewarded with a good payday.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

If ever an angler deserved a catch of the week trophy it would most definitely have gone to 83 year-old Bill Ringer in the Conservative Club match fished on Six Islands at Decoy.

As we all know it was extremely wet and windy last Saturday, but while many anglers gave it a miss, Bill stuck it out and indeed romped home with 58lb 8oz from peg 11. He caught on the waggler with double maggot as hookbait.

Runner-up on peg 23 was Bob Walker with 47lb 12oz ahead of Terry Tribe on peg 25 with 46lb 2oz.

JVAC

Like a few other matches at the weekend JVAC were lucky enough to be able to spread their fishing over two lakes at Decoy - Elm and Lou’s.

On Elm, Andy Gausden made good use of a good draw to win on peg 16 with 73lb 14oz, scoreing best fishing a short pole line with maggot. Runner-up was Dan Abbott on peg six with 62lb 13oz.

On Lou’s, Guy Dew also did well with was his short pole maggot line to win with 100lb 1oz From Ian Frith on peg 15 with 69lb 3oz.