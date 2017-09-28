Faulkner flies to yet another match victory at Decoy

Paul Faulkner is absolutely flying at the moment.

The Peterborough rod just can’t stop catching fish and is sweepoing all before him this season, whether it’s with Hotpoint AC or the Cock Inn club.

The winning Silverlite Browning team.

At the weekend he fished the Cock Inn match on the Six Islands Pool at Decoy and emerged a comfortable winner.

Drawn on peg 11, he concentrated for most of the match on a short pole line fished down the margins with corn over pellet to weigh in 90lb 8oz.

Runner-up was Gary Sell, who fished similar tactics on corner peg 10 to finish with 71lb 13oz, then came Brian Hampson with a level 63lb taken on the feeder from peg 24.

EAST MIDLANDS LEAGUE

Deeping winner Colin Fisher.

The biggest match of the weekend was the East Midlands Winter League practice match on North Level Drain, where teams of four fished for the 103 year-old Tydd Gote Shield and individuals for the John Plitsch Memorial Cup.

The venue fished well after a small problem a few weeks ago with oxygen levels.

Taking the Plitsch Trophy was Keiron Payne, who put in a good performance to top a very strong field with 16lb 1oz.

Dave Cooper came second with 15lb 8oz followed by Mick Dixon with 15lb 2oz.

On the team front Browning Silverlite (Keiron Payne, Liam Darler, Keith Gooderham and John Whitehouse) took the honours with a total combined weight of 44lb 7oz.

Runners-up were Sensas Mark 1 Black (Paul Spriggs, Martin Roper, Arnie Palmer and Mick Dixon)with 42lb 10oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

There was another good turnout for the popular Float Fish Farm Fishery Open on the Two Islands.

Andy Adams took top spot, alternating between pole and feeder from peg 26 to weigh in 96lb 8oz.

Not far off the pace was Roy Wells, who fished the feeder with soft pellet for 89lb 6oz, followed by Rob Goodson with a level 86lb.

HADDON LODGE

After a short lean spell of results Martin Harwood was back at the top in the latest Haddon Lodge match on Sunday.

He put 41lb 13oz to the scales fishing his favourite pole and large pellet approach.

Runner-up was Martin Quelch with 32lb 7oz followed by Tony Moulds on 27lb 8oz.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Deeping St James Angling Club fished the third round of the SHCS on the match lake at Gedney Hill and the Committe Cup was also up for grabs in this match.

Top rod on the day from peg one was Colin Fisher. He started on the long pole line to the corner of the island using corn over maggot before switching to the margins to weigh in 70lb 7oz.

Runner-up was Ron Needham, who put 58lb to the scales from peg six catching just about all his fish in the margins on pellet and sweetcorn.

Next came Phil Price with 57lb 14oz, which was enough to see him scoop the Committee Cup.