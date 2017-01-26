Faulkner first on the Horseshoe

Cock Inn continued their winter series on Decoy Lakes with a split match on Four Islands and Horseshoe.

It was Paul Faulkner on Horseshoe peg 10 who took the honours. He fished red maggot on the pole and feeder for 14lb 4oz.

Second on Four Islands peg nine was Gary Sell, who found it tough going all day but did manage to put 6lb 12oz to the scales again all caught on red maggot.

There was a tie for third place between Brian Faulkner and Bob Mills both weighing in 3lb 14oz.

JVAC

It was only a little better on Six Islands for JVAC. Top rod from peg one was Chris Saunders. He alternated between the pole and small maggot feeder for 14lb 6oz. Runner-up was Jim Regan on 13lb 12oz, and third Ian Frith with 5lb 6oz.

WEBB’S AC

Just north of the city and into the fens Webb’s AC paid a visit to Sinclair’s Fishery, a small two-lake fishery that’s rapidly gaining in popularity.

Unfortunately like all local waters it failed to produce any decent nets.

George Scally took top spot with a few small carp taken on maggot weighing 4lb 11oz. Runner-up was John Hill with 4lb 3oz, then came Gordon Harmer on 4lb 1oz.