Drain ace Mohan has plenty to rave about once again

Mike Mohan continued his good run of form in the Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and District AC matches with his latest victory coming at Raveley Drain.

Mohan was pegged in the middle of the stretch and decided to fish just over the near shelf, catching roach and skimmers on red maggot for his winning weight of 6lb 8oz.

Ken Matthews won the Webbs AC match.

Runner-up Lionel Whaley also fished red maggot, taking his fish just over the middle to weigh in 4lb 4¾oz of roach, bleak and skimmers.

Frank Bevilacqua caught on red pinkie at nine metres for 3lb 1½oz.

COCK INN

It is now five matches and five different winners in the Cock Inn Winter League.

Topping the list in round five on the Six Islands at Decoy was Paul Faulkner with 77lb 11oz from peg six. He fished at 13 metres straight ahead on the pole with corn and pellet over micro pellets.

Runner-up was Bob Mills with 56lb 6oz caught close in on sweetcorn from peg 22.

Gary Sell with 54lb 3oz from peg 18 came third, again taking his fish on sweetcorn.

At the halfway stage, the top three in the league are Steve Smith (44pts), Paul Faulkner (41pts) and Pete Sanderson (30 pts).

RAMSEY

Once again the Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s produced some outstanding sport for just about everyone that fished the latest Ramsey & District Angling Society’s match.

Top rod with an impressive net of roach taken on the whip and some good rudd on a waggler line was Ivan Steels who put 19lb 13½oz to the scales from peg six.

That was just enough to edge out Paul Kilby, who had 18lb 12oz fishing similar tactics to the winner. Third with 13lb 8oz was Malc Hobbs.

HADDON LODGE

There was not much to cheer for those fishing the Haddon Lodge Open, although you will not hear Cliff Fuller complaining.

He put a net of carp to the scales weighing 26lb 10oz caught on dead reds in a small feeder to take the top spot. Terry Moulds came second with 10lb 6oz and then it was Martin Harwood with 9lb 3oz.

WEBB’S AC

Most of the Webb’s Angling Club members were really looking forward to a good day’s sport on Lake Ross. Recent match results had seen some fine weights and with a spell of mild weather returning hopes were high of big weights.

Unfortunately someone forgot to tell the resident carp and it was left to Ken Matthews to take the honours with a modest 22lb 1oz - his first match win with the club. He fished a long pole line with red maggot netting fish to 4lb.

Runner-up was John Brodie with 12lb 1oz followed by Mick Linnell on 11lb 14oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

I am sorry to say sport was no better for those fishing the regular Saturday Open match at Float Fish Farm. Even the usually reliable Horseshoe Lake failed to perform.

Leading the way in this match was Shaun Waterfall, who had 34lb 2oz of carp all taken on a small feeder.

Whittlesey rod John Hudson took the runner-up spot with 7lb 10oz, followed by Roy Wells with 6lb 2oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Final qualifier for the two-day final at Rookery Waters after having plenty of near-misses was Jason Fulcher.

Using bread and maggots around his peg, Fulcher managed 18 carp for 44lb 3oz.

That was a very respectable weight on the day seeing as some sections were won with roach.

Runner-up from down the bottom end of the lake was Tony McGregor with a better stamp of fish taken on the long pole with pellet for 30lb 3oz.

Then came Colin Edwards with 18lb 6oz.