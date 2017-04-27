Dow does well as Two Island pool runs into form

The Two Island pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery has started to find some form.

This deep lake often takes a little longer to see fish on the feed but in the Saturday open some impressive nets were taken.

Cock Inn winner Mick Sidney.

Out in front from peg 10 was Simon Dow. He caught on the feeder and then took some very big fish from the margins for a total of 124lb 2oz.

Runner-up with 72lb was Alan Wiggins followed by Ashley Kinsey on 69lb 2oz.

In the Over 50s match on Wednesday fishery regular Stan Dow returned to form with a winning weight of 89lb 9oz. Runner-up was Cameron Stokes with 74lb 9oz, followed by Alan Wiggins on 67lb 14oz.

OVER 55s

The Over 55s at Decoy Lakes saw the Willow Pool hit top form with the leading weights spread right round the lake.

Top rod was Ramsey’s Pete Holland on peg seven with 128lb.

He started the match on a small feeder taking 30lb, then switched to a short pole line with cat meat down the edge for carp, F1s and barbel.

Runner-up was Roy Whincup. He drew peg 29 and caught well all day close in for 114lb 7oz. Third was Sean Best with 107lb 9oz from peg nine.

COCK INN

The Willows didn’t disappoint the Cock Inn anglers either on Sunday.

Leading the way once again was Mick Sidney, showing the youngsters he intends to hang on to the championship he won last year. It is early days but he already leads the summer league.

This match saw him drawn on unfancied peg 16 but he caught carp and barbel from six metres on the pole using corn over hemp and micros, and later on dead red maggots down the edge to weigh in 101lb 1oz.

Runner-up from peg 29 was Steve Smith with 94lb 13oz, just about all his fish falling to the feeder. Third after a late run of fish in the last hour was Chris Shortland with 66lb from peg 27.

HOTPOINT

There were some big weights taken in the Hotpoint AC match on the Cedar Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex on Sunday.

With a few regulars missing most anglers had lots of room, which nearly always produces excellent sport.

Leading the way with a massive 190lb 15oz was Paul Faulkner. He drew peg one in the corner and fished sweetcorn over hemp all day, netting carp to 6lb.

Kev Schneider was second with 162lb 7oz, also fishing a short pole line from peg 18. Third with 117lb 2oz was Pete Howson, yet another angler bagging up on meat all day.

JVAC

There were some big weights in Sunday’s JVAC match spread over both the Six and Four Islands pools at Decoy.

On Six Islands it was ‘meat man’ Chris Saunders who won with a massive 218lb 10oz from peg 24 at the car park end. Runner-up was Andy Gausden with 154lb 14oz from peg six and Barry Nicholls came third with 123lb 9oz.

On Four Islands, Nick Carlton took the honours from corner peg 10, catching barbel on maggot and F1s on the pole with pellet for 134lb 7oz.

Roy Whincup caught close in on meat to finish second with 91lb 9oz, then came Pete Molesworth with 90lb 5oz.