Double joy for Johnson on Lake Ross

Deeping St James AC fished the third round of their summer series at Lake Ross and also doubled it up with the Pairs Cup.

The matchwinner was Antony Johnson on peg 19. He fished at 11 metres up in the water on banded pellet for 150lb 5oz. Second was Chris Wheatley with 100lb 2oz caught on the feeder from peg 24, with Ray Torrington third on 78lb 5oz.

The winners of the Pairs Cup were Johnson and Phil Price with a combined weight of 215lb 3oz.

RAMSEY AS

In the Ramsey & District Angling Society Bank Holiday Monday Open on the Forty Foot Drain it was Harry Young with 9lb 14oz out in front.

He drew one of the end pegs and took a net of skimmers and a bonus tench.

Dave Yardy with 6lb 9oz was second and then came Ray Myring with 3lb 8oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club fished the High Bank pegs at Ferry Meadows and Alan Jopling caught roach and skimmers on the pole with maggot over groundbait to win with 15lb 5oz. Mike Mohan was second with 11lb followed by Mike Smith and Roger Biddle with 6lb 12oz.