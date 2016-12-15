Double delight for Mohan on Carrot Wash

It was tough going on the usually productive Carrot Wash section of Bevills Leam for the Tuesday Club anglers.

Leading the way with a modest 3lb 11oz was Mick Mohan, who drew the end peg away from the bridge and caught small fish on the pole.

Jim Regan.

Second place went to Mike Smith, who had 2lb 6oz, then came Mel Saggers on 2lb 5oz.

WHITTLESEY

There was better news from the same venue from those fishing the Whittlesey club match on Saturday.

Mike Mohan made it two wins on the trot putting a very respectable 12lb 9oz net to the scales to take a comfortable victory. He had a net of small fish taken on the pole and waggler, topped up with two bonus tench falling to chopped worm and caster.

Tom Edwards.

Runner-up was Andy Lawrence with 6 lb 2 oz. He had one tench together with perch and roach on the pole.

Roger Biddle with 5lb 10½oz came in third. He also had a tench.

DECOY LAKES FESTIVAL

The Decoy Lakes held a two-day winter festival at the weekend and it attracted a very strong field. But, as is so often the case on the Beastie Lake at this time of year, drawing two good pegs goes a long way to putting a good set of figures together.

Day one saw eventual winner Tom Edwards pull out peg four, on paper not the best of draws, but it produced fish all day for the Frenzee-backed youngster giving him that all-important lake win with 98lb.

Edwards could not believe his luck drawing out hot peg 24 on day two and there was no stopping him. He fished a small Method feeder with banded pellet to put a match-winning 68lb 1oz to the scales to take the two-day title with a very impressive two-point score. Next best overall was John Whincup with seven points.

Decoy Lakes Two-Day Festival (Sat): Day 1: 1 Tom Edwards, 98lb; 2 A. Shuback, 82lb; 3 J. Whincup, 80lb 14oz; 4 R. Bond, 67lb. Day 2: 1 Tom Edwards, 68lb 1oz; 2 R. Dobson, 62lb; 3 T. Evans, 46lb 1oz; 4 J. Whincup, 40lb 7oz. Overall: 1 T. Edwards, 2pts; 2 J. Whincup, 7pts; 3 A. Shuback, 10pts; 4 R. Bond, 10pts.

JVAC

Leading the way from peg 12 in the JVAC match on tne Six Island Pool was Jim Regan. He caught 80lb 5oz on the feeder with banded pellet.

In second place on peg seven was Andy Gausden, who caught on the pole fishing red maggot, then came Dan Abbot on peg eight with 67lb 11oz all caught once again on the pole with red maggot.