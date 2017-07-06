Double delight for in-form Peacock

Rookery Water continues to fish well and so does Kevin Peacock, this time putting a winning 135lb 6oz to the scales from peg 34 on the Jay Lake at the weekend.

That was way clear of runner-up Ray Myring, who weighed in 90lb 4oz, followed by Keith Rayment with 85lb 14oz.

The Magpie Pool is back to top form after the spawning seems to have finished and in the Thursday open match Peacock once again proved to be a hard man to beat when the fish switch into the margins.

He caught on paste and meat to win with a superb 273lb 14oz. Alternating between a short line and tight into the right-hand margin, he caught fish averaging 4lb.

Runner-up was Tony Dawson from peg 27 with 60 fish weighing 239lb 7oz. Steve Hayward was third with 238lb.

COCK INN

Cock Inn AC were back at Kingsland Fishery at the weekend, this time fishing the mixed fish lake and with lots of fish showing on top early on some big weights were expected.

But the fish refused to feed in any numbers, although Pete Sanderson was the exception as he had gone onto his second net before most anglers had caught a fish.

The second half of the match was a different story.

Steve Smith rang the changes, first switching to the feeder and then the margins on the pole on peg two, and did just enough to win with 113lb 7oz, followed by Sanderson on peg seven with 92lb 8oz and then came Chris Shortland with 74lb 6oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods match on Emily’s Lake at Frasers Fishery, Ely, was won by Tony Nesbitt with 108lb 11oz followed by Mac Campbell (89lb 4oz) and John Smith (44lb 2oz) and Wendy Bedford (31lb 8oz).