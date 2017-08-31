Disappointment and delight for JVAC man Andy

It was a mixed weekend of delight and despair for JVAC match organiser Andy Gausden.

On Saturday he saw his side miss out on a place in the final of the big Angling Times Knockout Clubman event at Tunnel Barn Farm by a few ounces and then 24 hours later won his club match on the Beastie Lake at Decoy.

Andy Gausden won the JVAC match oin the Beastie Lake at Decoy.

JVAC have done very well in the Clubman event over several seasons, but in Saturday’s semi-final lady luck deserted them at the draw.

They had a couple of reasonable pegs, in fact team man Ian Frith won his section, but too many bad results saw them fall agonisingly short. The top five went through and JVAC were sixth.

Gausden was one of the JVAC men to draw a poor peg but in Sunday’s club match back home he put the disappointment behind him to take first place from peg 26 weighing 144lb 3oz.

He fished a long pole approach over to the small island feeding caster and fishing pellet on the hook.

Mick Linnell.

Runner-up from peg 18 was Chris Saunders, who fished meat close in to finish just short with 141lb 5oz.

Guy Drew fished caster in the margins on peg five netting 137lb 7oz for third place.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

In the latest Conservative Club match fished on the Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes it was Ian Bradshaw out in front from peg 11.

He fished the deep water out at 11 metres on big hard pellet putting 113lb 14oz to the scales.

Second from peg six was Terry Tribe. He fished the long pole up in the water all day on pellet to record 95lb 7oz.

Third place went to John Newman, who fished a short pole line approach, feeding pellet and fishing soft expander pellet on the hook to weigh 84lb 12oz

COCK INN/WEBB’S AC

Hot, sunny weather often means fish will be showing on the surface but on many occasions reluctant to feed in any numbers.

That was certainly the case in the latest Cock Inn match fished on the usually prolific Big Carp Lake at Kingsland Fishery especially with Webbs AC also booked in on the same venue.

Matchwinner for Cock Inn was Brian Hampson with 91lb 4oz from peg 11 on the far bank. He caught all his fish on the feeder with method mix and cat meat hookbait.

It was a slow start for Brian, but with constant feeding and perserverance he reaped the rewards in the later stages netting carp to double figures.

Pete Sanderson came second with 73lb 8oz from peg four, again taken on the feeder, then came Bob Mills with 61lb 8oz from peg eight.

In the Webb’s AC match on the same lake it was Mick Linnell taking the honours. He opted for a running line approach which paid off handsomely as he put 79lb 4oz to the scales.

Runner-up was Andrew Matthews with 60lb 14oz taken on the pole with maggot, followed by John Crouch on 52lb 5oz.

HADDON LODGE

Nick Fuller won the Haddon Lodge match from peg one with 31lb, all his fish falling to a pole and pellet approach.

Second was Lucio Mellio on peg 12 with 26lb 7oz and third with 20lb 15oz was Matt Skellton from peg 24.