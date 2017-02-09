Decoy form a delight for those fishing the big one

Despite the recent cold weather Decoy Lakes looks to be running into much better form.

And that will be music to the ears of those teams across the country heading over to the Whittlesey venue later in the month to compete in the Angling Trust Winter League Final.

Rob Goodson won the Saturday Open at Decoy.

In fact numbers are already well above the seasonal average as anglers are fishing the big open matches to try and gain some knowledge in preparation for the big day.

In the Saturday Open match it was local rod Rob Goodson leading the way. He drew on the Horseshoe Pool peg five and caught on the feeder and long pole with hard pellet for 79lb 9oz.

Steve Palmer took the runner-up spot with 75lb 14oz, followed by Stuart Bracey on 65lb 8oz.

There was an even bigger turnout for the Sunday Open fished on several of the lakes across the complex.

Ray Torrington.

This match saw Anthony King topping the field with a very impressive 123lb 4oz from the Damson Pool. He fished the long pole with maggot.

Richard Hall came in second from Yew 18 netting a mixed bag for a level 100lb, and then came Bob Sharpe with 94lb 4oz.

OVER 55s

In the Over 55s match at Decoy those fishing enjoyed some reasonable sport on the Willows.

Top rod with 72lb 3oz was Gus Gausden, who drew peg 22 and caught on the pole with pellet.

Runner-up from peg 29 was Pete Carter. He fished maggot on the pole to the point of the island to weigh in 50lb 13oz, just ahead of Mick King, who put 50lb 6oz to the scales from peg 20.

JVAC

A difficult Beastie Lake greeted the JVAC anglers on Sunday for their club match at Decoy.

It was close at the top of the leaderboard which saw Jay Richardson out in front with a level 44lb taken short on red maggot from peg five.

In second place was Andy Gausden. He was on peg 12 and chopped and changed tactics all day to keep the silvers and F1s coming for 39lb 12oz.

Next was Mick King with 38lb taken on the feeder and short pole from peg 15.

COCK INN

Making it three wins on the trot in the Cock Inn winter league was Paul Faulkner.

He drew peg eight on Six Islands and caught steadily all day on sweetcorn over micro pellet fished out long to record a weight of 83lb 15oz.

Chris Shortland with 36lb 5oz came in second from peg 20, all his fish caught on the feeder to the island, then came Pete Sanderson with 33lb 6oz.

Just to round off a good day for matchwinner Faulkner, he also won the best pairs with Bob Mills with a combined weight of 109lb 5oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Sport has picked up a little at Float Fish Farm Fishery too. It’s not easy but those with extra patience and a little luck at the draw have had some success.

In the Wednesday Over 55s it was Dave Marzell topping the leaderboard. He caught on popped up bread in conjunction with a small pellet feeder for 28lb 12oz.

Pat North caught on a small soft pellet fished on the feeder to claim second place with 27lb 8oz, then came Dave Langstone with 18lb 1oz.

In the Saturday open match fished on Two lslands, match organiser Alan Marshall fished a small feeder all day with pellet to finish top on 24lb 3oz.

Andy Adams came second with 21lb 12oz, followed by Stan Dow on 18lb 8oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Webb’s AC fished the Horseshoe Pool on Sunday which saw Mike Linnell back in top form putting a match-winning 33lb 5oz to the scales, all taken on the feeder on pellet and red maggot from peg one.

Runner-up was Ken Allum, who also fished a small feeder for 13lb 5oz, then came Andy Perry with 9lb 2oz and George Scally in third place with 6lb 4oz.

DEEPING ST JAMES

A change of venue for the Deeping St James club onto the in-form River Welland at Deeping Roadside saw some fine nets of roach taken.

And there was none better than the 18lb Ray Torrington took from peg 11.

He fished breadpunch on the pole and short whip.

Second place went to Steve Cox from peg 12 with 15lb 4oz, again all roach caught on punch, and then came Nigel Collis in third spot with 9lb 14oz from peg 10.