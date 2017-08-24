Cross wins the big final in grand style

The big two-day £1,000 final over at Rookery Waters turned out to be a cracking match with some big weights and a really tight finish.

The match was split over two lakes, Magpie and Jay, so section points were all important.

Day one on Magpie saw March rod Ian Darlington top the field with 187lb 14oz from peg seven. Over on Jay it was Mark Cross leading the way with 94lb 12oz.

On day two it was Adam Swain who took the Magpie honours with a fine 218lb 14oz, and Gavin Butler put 124lb 4oz to the scales to win on Jay.

However, it was the consistent Cross who took the £1,000 pay-packet home with two points and a total weight of 268lb 6oz.

RESULTS

Magpie Lake Day One - 1 Ian Darrington 187lb 14oz; 2 Gavin Butler 182lb 02oz.

Magpie Lake Day Two - 1 Adam Swain 218lb 14oz; 2 Mark Cross – 191lb.

Jay Lake Day One - 1 Mark Cross 94lb 12oz; 2 Simon Godfrey 83lb 10oz.

Jay Lake Day Two - 1 Gav Butler 124lb 04oz; 2 Tony Dawson 113lb 4oz.

Top 5 Overall - 1 Mark Cross 2pts, 286 lb 6oz; 2 Tony Dawson 2pts, 265lb 14oz; 3 Shaun Coaten 2pts, 167lb 6oz; 4 Gavin Butler 3pts, 306lb 6oz; 5 Adam Swain 3pts, 248lb 2oz.

RAMSEY AS

The relatively new Raven Pool at Rookery Waters was the venue for the Ramsey AS club match on Sunday.

Club match secretary Keith Rayment was the winner, putting a fine 50lb 8oz to the scales from peg 17 all caught on a pellet and paste approach.

In second place was Harry Young, who fished the pole with worm for 34lb 4oz, then came Ivan Steels with 25lb 8oz and Peter Sterry on 24lb.

This week’s Ramsey match is an Open on the Forty Foot Drain on Bank Holiday Monday. Draw 8.15am, fish 10-3pm.

WHITTLESEY

Whittlesey AC were on Cock Bank for their latest club match.

Winner Mike Mohan caught right from the off using the pole and pinkie over cloudy groundbait and finished with a net of small roach and rudd weighing 7lb 3oz.

Second after losing five big fish was Andy Bull with 3lb, then came Dave White with a net of small fish taken on the whip weighing 2lb 3oz.