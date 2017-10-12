Corn so sweet for Delegate on the Horseshoe

Have your say

Webb’s AC fished the popular Horseshoe Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery on Sunday.

First place went to Martin Delegate, who caught on the feeder with sweetcorn for 43lb 4oz.

Coming a close second with 42lb 9oz was Mick Wright. He caught on red maggot, then came Vince Hull with 28lb 6oz.

In the Float Fish Farm Fishery Saturday Open on the Two Island Pool, feeder king Mark Cree took the top spot from peg eight with 93lb 9oz, then came Barry Young with 79lb 7oz and Shaun Best with 53lb.

The Wednesday Open match was on the same venue and in this one Phil Jones topped a strong field with 71lb 13oz from peg 30.

Dave Keech came second on 65lb 11oz, followed by Tony Hudson on 61lb 11oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

James Taylor booked his spot in the March final of the winter series at Rookery Waters after running out a clear winner in the Saturday qualifier fished on the Magpie Pool.

He caught on pellet before moving close in on meat to weigh in 130lb.

Runner-up Ricky Ashwell fished maggots short and pellet shallow to the lilly pads to finish with 113lb 8oz.

Geoff Arnold was third and he weighed in a level 100lb.

In the Wednesday Over 60s match also fished on Magpie Pool it was Roy Whincup topping the field.

He caught late on his trusted cat meat to finish with 85lb 12oz.

Runner-up was Clive Robinson with 72lb, followed by Will Hadley on 69lb 14oz

PIKE MATCHES

With so many pike showing on the North Level Drain in recent weeks its no real surprise to learn that Tydd Gote AC are going to be running a series of pike matches.

The first of five events comes up this Saturday with the draw scheduled to take place at 8am.

The club have called the series The North Level Pike Challenge and the eventual winner will receive £100 donated by Tydd Gote Angling Club plus top-up money from the series and a trophy.

The biggest fish of the series will also win a cash prize and a trophy.

The club’s local rules will apply so make sure you are fully up to date with them. The main rule though is strictly no live baiting.

If you want more information or would like to book in call Robbie Wright on 07879199428.