Consistent Kevin is a big Decoy winner

Over on Six Islands at Decoy I managed get a peg in the Fenland Rods match.

Drawn on peg 10 I missed out on the action after the first couple of hours. But it all went well a few pegs away for the consistent Kevin Lee.

He put 139lb 12oz to the scales from peg 12 fishing a short pole line with paste over pellet.

Runner-up from peg 25 was match organiser John Smith. He caught in the margins for most of the day to finish with 122lb 13oz.

Third place went to James Garner who caught close in for 96lb 9oz.

CONSERVATICE AC

The Willow Pool on the Decoy complex fished well for Consevative Club members considering the stiff breeze blowing across the fens for most of Saturday.

Leading the way was John Parnell, who caught well in the first half of the match fishing pellet on a short pole line from peg three.

He later switched to the margins and caught late on dead reds for 90lb 9oz.

John Newman on peg five came second with 85lb 4oz followed by Bob Walker in third place with 71lb 4oz from peg 19.