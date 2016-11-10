Comfortable victory for Marcus

Most of the Webb’s AC field struggled to put a fish to the net on Two Islands at Decoy.

Marcus Webb was the exception and he took a very comfortable victory with 41lb 10oz, catching all his fish on a small pellet feeder.

Pete Sanderson.

In joint second place with 8lb 5oz was Ken Allum and John Brodie.

COCK INN

Getting his winter Cock Inn series off to a flying start on Four Islands at Decoy and collecting top points was Pete Sanderson.

He won from peg nine with 40lb 14oz, catching steadily all day with a maggot feeder over to the island.

Runner-up was Steve Smith with 40lb 1oz from peg one, then came Paul Faulkner with 37lb 9oz from peg eight.

HADDON LODGE

One of the better results from the weekend’s action came from Haddon Lodge - not a prolific water but one which is still producing some consistent if not spectacular action.

Top with 25lb 15oz was Mick Goodman, who caught small fish and the odd better carp on a waggler and maggot approach.

Second was Martin Harwood with 25lb 10oz, then came Frank Bevilacqua on 16lb 5oz.