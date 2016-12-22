Cock Bank is Taylor-made for John

The Cock Bank Drain used to be one of the most heavily fished fenland waters at this time of year, but unfortunately it fell out of favour with local clubs.

But after a few disappointing years it looks to be on its way back.

In a recent Whittlesey AA club match on the water some very impressive results were recorded.

Out in front was Sensas Mark One rod John Taylor. He caught on the pole with chopped worm and caster netting three tench and some smaller samples for 15lb.

That was only just enough to see off the chasing pack led by Tony Benson, who caught three tench but a few less smaller fish for 14lb, followed by Andy Bull with 11lb 5oz.

RAMSEY

Another water that’s ultra reliable through the winter months is Factory Bank.

On Sunday, Ramsey & District Angling Society held their Members Only Christmas match there and some good nets of fish were taken.

Leading the way with 20lb 3oz from peg two was Paul Kilby. He fished the whip and short pole catching over 400 fish.

Second was Andrew Kilby, who put 15lb 12oz to the scales, then came Keith Rayment with 14lb 14oz and Andrew Wilding on 13lb 4oz.