Butler serves up a winning Wagtail weight

Latest match on the Wagtail Pool at Rookery Waters produced some great weights and a very close finish.

Venue expert Gavin Butler just edged the win from peg six with 84lb followed by Paul Swann with 79lb 14oz and Micheal Brooker with 77lb.

FLOAT FISH FARM

It was close at the top in the Saturday Float Fish Farm match on Two Islands.

Leading the way from peg 22 was Barry Young fishing a feeder approach for 47lb.

Runner-up was Cameron Stokes on peg seven with 45lb 4oz and joint third were Lee Marlow and Jay Richardson with 34lb 9oz.

WEBB’S AC

Webb’s AC anglers - and especially Andy Perry - seem to like North View Fishery.

Perry never seems to be out of the top three at the venue and won again with 92lb 2oz of carp all taken on the feeder.

Next came John Crouch with 63lb 9oz and Mick Linnell with 62lb 12oz.

Pairs match on the day: 1 Andy Perry & John Hill 117lb 7oz; 2 Mick Linnell &Gordon Harmer 113lb 4oz; 3 John Crouch & Peter Harrison 105lb.

WHITTLESEY

Beggars Bridge on the Twenty Foot Drain was the venue for the latest Whittlesey club match which saw Jeff Tuttlebee in first place from the closest peg to the road bridge. He won with a net of waggler-caught roach, rudd and skimmers weighing 16lb 6oz, all taken on red maggot and loose feeding maggot and hemp.

Second was Andy Lawrence with 11lb 3oz and third Mark Barron with 9lb 8oz.

YAXLEY

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC fished their latest points match at The Bower and weren’t disappointed with the form of the Whittlesey water.

Lionel Whaley led the way with 7lb 12oz of roach and skimmers taken on bread punch followed by Ivan Marriott (5lb 15oz) and his son Paul Marriott (5lb 9oz).

RAMSEY

John Price took some fine roach and rudd to the scales to win on the Ramsey St Mary’s section of the Old Nene with 27lb 10oz from peg one .

Runner-up was Keith Rayment with 11lb 9oz followed by Malc Sansome with 11lb 2oz and David Steels on 9lb 4oz.

On Sunday the club fished the Black Mill and Paul Kilby topped the match with 27lb 11oz. Then came Keith Rayment with 18lb 1oz followed by Andrew Wilding with 16lb and Harry Young with 12lb 4oz.