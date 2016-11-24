Brooker goes well down the Drain

It was a day to remember for Michael Brooker in the Peterborough DAA match fished on Raveley Drain, a venue he has never fished before.

Drawn on peg five, he caught on the pole and whip with pinkie over groundbait and also took a bonus tench on caster to finish with 12lb.

Runner-up was Peter Molesworth with a weight of 10lb 6oz - all small roach taken on the pole from peg seven, then came Jason Wilmer from peg 12 the other side of the bridge. He weighed in 9lb 14oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club fished the Carrot Wash just upstream of Pondersbridge and out in front was Fred Tame with 12lb 3oz. He caught three tench on maggot for a comfortable win.

Second was Mike Mohan with 6lb 2oz, followed by Mel Saggers with 5lb 13oz and Ron Needham with 4lb 14oz.

RAMSEY

Factory Bank is another of the fenland venues that always produces the goods after extra water has gone in and in the Sunday Ramsey & District Angling Society match some very good nets of fish were taken.

Winner was Paul Kilby with 18lb 8oz. He fished the whip and pole from peg five and caught over 400 fish on red maggot.

Second was Malc Sansome with 15lb 10oz of rudd caught on the pole and maggot. Third place went to Ivan Steels with 9lb 12oz, followed by Keith Rayment with 9lb 8oz.

#

ROOKERY WATERS

Jamie McGuire stole the show in the Saturday Open on his first ever visit to the Magpie Pool at Rookery Waters.

He put a fine 125lb 7oz to the scales to cruise into the winter series final. He caught on the long pole with bread punch from peg 25.

Runner-up was John Millard with 27lb 2oz, followed by Simon Easy on 20lb 4oz.