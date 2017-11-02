Bowland bombs his way to a fine cup victory

Have your say

Deeping St James AC fished the last summer league match for this year at Kingsland Fishery on the large carp lake for the Dennis Clark Cup.

The winner was Jon Bowland on peg five. He started the match on the bomb with pellet picking up a few carp, then switched to his margin fishing dead maggot over micro pellet for a winning weight of 54lb 6oz.

Mark Pollard.

Second on peg one was Ray Torrington with 52lb 5oz and Graham Wright was third on peg seven with 29lb 6oz.

WEBB’S AC

Webb’s AC were also on the big carp lake at Kingsland fishery at the weekend and young Harry Murphy won this one with 62lb 15oz fishing a variety of methods. He caught best on a pole and pellet line.

Not far behind and taking the runner-up spot was Andrew Matthews, who caught on the pole with maggot for 60lb 5oz, then came Marcus Webb with 59lb 2oz.

RAMSEY

It was yet another busy week for Ramsey & District Angling Society.

In their midweek match at Ramsey St Mary’s, top rodfishing worm and caster was Andrew Rayment with 19lb 6oz from peg one.

Runner-up on the next peg was John Payne with 14lb 14oz and third was Keiron Payne with 12lb 10oz, followed by Frank Bevilacqua (8lb 14oz).

Keiron Payne won the Sunday club match on the same venue catching over 350 fish for a winning 15lb 15oz.

Keith Rayment came second with 15lb 7oz and then it was Paul Kilby (14lb 7oz) and Vern Edgley (11lb 1oz).

FLOAT FISH FARM

Just about everyone fishing the latest Float Fish Farm Saturday open match struggled with bait presentation against a strong wind.

Top rod was Mark Chesters, who fished the feeder with pellet to finish with 49lb 1oz from peg four.

Mark Cree came second on peg seven with 47lb 8oz followed by Barry Young with 38lb 7oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The latest Rookery Waters Winter Qualifier was fished on both the Magpie and Raven Lakes.

On Magpie it was Richard Bond first with 104lb followed by Simon Godfrey (94lb 2oz).

Over on Raven, overall matchwinner Mark Pollard was top rod with 111lb 8oz with second place going to Geoff Arnold (68lb 8oz).