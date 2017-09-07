Bond is first winter winner

With the summer series out of the way, round one of the winter event got under way at Rookery Waters on Saturday on the Raven Pool.

Going straight through to final at the first attempt was Richard Bond. He drew peg six and caught on pellet for 78lb 12oz.

Runner-up was Mark Cross on peg 21. He also caught on pellet to put 69lb 11oz to the scales.

Roy Whincup took the honours in the Wednesday Over 60s match with 184lb 14oz on the Magpie Pool caught on meat.

Ron Clark was second with 127lb 12oz, then came Kevin Peacock on 113lb 8oz.

TYDD GOTE

Sunday saw the Tydd Gote Mega Mania Final fished on the Main Road which had been in good form prior to the match.

On the day, however, it turned out to be tough going.

John Bates took the honours and went home with the £275 in prize money, netting a decent bream and small fish for a modest 8lb 10oz caught on the pole at nine metres, feeding groundbait and pinkies on the hook.

Second was John Taylor with 4lb 12oz, then came Barry Stacey with 4lb 1 oz.

There were some much better weights in the Wednesday club match which saw John Young put a net of bream to the scales weighing 32lb 11oz.

Colin Burton came second on 26lb 10oz followed by John Taylor with 12lb 14oz.

RESULTS

Fenland Rods, Rookery Waters, Jay Lake: 1 Tony Nisbet 76lb 5oz; 2 Mick Rawlings 41lb 9oz; 3 Clive Foster 37lb 8oz.

Ramsey AS, Rookery Waters, Jay Lake: 1 Keith Rayment 61lb 12oz; 2 Ivan Steels 56lb 4oz; 3 Harry Young 19lb 12oz; 4 Simon Wagstaff 18lb 12oz.

Whittlesey AA, Whittlesey Dyke: 1 Mel Saggers 4lb 7oz; 2 Roger Biddle 2lb 11oz; 3 Dave White 2lb 7oz.