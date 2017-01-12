Bond comes up trumps on the Beastie Lake at busy Decoy

It was a very busy winter weekend down on the Decoy Lakes complex as more and more anglers visit the fishery in preparation for the Winter League Final to be fished on there on February 25.

In the Saturday Open fished on the Beastie Lake and Horseshoe it was Richard Bond well ahead of the chasing pack with a fine 100lb 3oz, most fish falling to a feeder approach fished tight across to the island from peg 17.

Andy Kelk.

Runner-up was Andy Patten with 65lb 2oz and third Jay Richardson on 61lb 8oz.

The Sunday Open was again on two lakes, this time it was Elm and Cedar.

Winner was Ben Sharpe, who drew hot peg 10 on Elm and completely dominated the match putting a massive 128lb 11oz to the scales taken on the pole with soft pellet.

Second was Huntingdon-based Neil Adcock with 77lb 6oz amd third Kevin Green with 60lb 9oz.

BARRY MASON WINTER LEAGUE

With one or two of the leading contenders slipping up in round three of the Barry Mason Winter League fished on the Beastie Lake, it’s now too tight at the top to guess who is going to take the title.

Matchwinner Jimmy Brooks is sure to be in the running now though after a match win from fancied peg 24. He put 89lb 3oz to the scales, all taken on the long pole with pellet.

Runner-up was Shaun Coaten with 50lb 2oz from peg 29 and at the next peg Des Proud caught 40lb 5oz for third place.

JVAC

JVAC used both the Horseshoe and Four Islands for their match.

Top rod on Four Islands from peg four with 74lb 6oz was Nick Carlton followed by Ian Frith with 46lb and Steve Dawks on 43lb.

Over on Horseshoe it was Andy Kelk out in front. He fished a pole and pellet approach from peg 17 to weigh in a level 57lb.

Roger Gowler came second on a level 50lb with Andy Gausden third on 44lb.

DEEPING

The latest Deeping St James club fixture on the club’s cut-off from the River Nene at Stibbington was won by Tony Johnson with 5lb 1oz on peg 14 with a mixed net of roach, small chub and bleak.

Second was Graham Wright from peg seven with 4lb 14oz and in third place was Steve Cox from peg 5 with 4lb 6½oz.